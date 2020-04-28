IMAX +8.3% as Benchmark raises to Buy

Apr. 28, 2020 9:27 AM ET
  • IMAX is up 8.3% premarket after a upgrade to Buy at Benchmark, which likes the giant-screen exhibitor's position as the movie-theater industry tries to emerge from a virus-induced shutdown.
  • The industry is facing an interesting threat from a pivot toward streaming entertainment in the pandemic, but IMAX "has less exposure to streaming services, as blockbuster films are geared toward theaters and a standard film window," analyst Mike Hickey writes.
  • Hickey is not concerned about liquidity and the company should see a "growth reset" in the medium term after "transitory" effects from COVID-19.
  • He has a price target of $14, implying 26% upside.
