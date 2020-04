Entergy (NYSE:ETR) says the Arkansas Public Service Commission approved its Searcy Solar project, which will be the largest utility-owned solar project in the state and the first to feature battery storage.

When completed in 2021, the project will provide customers with 100 MW of solar power and 10 MW of battery storage for when the sun is not shining.

Searcy will be Entergy's third project generating solar energy for Arkansas customers, bringing the total of solar energy in the state to 281 MW.