Tellurian announces financing agreements and term loan reduction

Apr. 28, 2020 Tellurian Inc. (TELL)
  • Tellurian (TELL -0.6%) to sell $56M of zero coupon, unsecured notes of $50M and provide the lender with warrants to purchase up to 20M Tellurian shares
  • Concurrently, the company also amends its 2019 Term Loan, including a reduction of the principal amount by $17.1M
  • The agreement provides for a paydown of $2.1M in cash, converts $15M of principal value into equity via issuance of ~9.3M shares, and provides the lender with warrants to purchase up to around 4.7M TELL shares
  • Pro-forma cash and cash equivalents would be ~$100.7M as of March 31, 2020.
