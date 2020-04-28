Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) +5.9% after reporting a Q1 adjusted EPS beat and a coronavirus-related revenue miss. The period ended on March 28.

Coronavirus impact: Zebra experienced supply chain disruptions late in the quarter and weaker-than-expected demand in China. The company was unable to fulfill its complete order book in the period, leading to the sales and profitability misses.

Q1 cash flow from operations totaled $108M with FCF of $95M.

Zebra ended the quarter with $24M in cash and equivalents and $1.4B in debt.

For Q2, Zebra expects a Y/Y net sales decrease of 11-17% due to the coronavirus. EPS is expected between $2.10-2.50.

The company withdraws its FY20 outlook.

