Roche's entrectinib OK'd in Canada for extracranial solid tumors

Apr. 28, 2020 9:39 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Health Canada approves Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for the treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic extracranial solid tumours, including brain metastases, that have a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, who have no satisfactory treatment options.
  • Roche acquired the rights to the kinase inhibitor via its $1.7B acquisition of Ignyta in 2018. It is a "tumor agnostic" drug that works by targeting the NTRK mutation which plays a key role in growth of cancer cells.
  • The FDA approved Rozlytrek in August 2019 for certain lung cancer patients and NTRK-positive solid tumors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.