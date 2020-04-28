Roche's entrectinib OK'd in Canada for extracranial solid tumors
Apr. 28, 2020 9:39 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)RHHBYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Health Canada approves Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rozlytrek (entrectinib) for the treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic extracranial solid tumours, including brain metastases, that have a neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, who have no satisfactory treatment options.
- Roche acquired the rights to the kinase inhibitor via its $1.7B acquisition of Ignyta in 2018. It is a "tumor agnostic" drug that works by targeting the NTRK mutation which plays a key role in growth of cancer cells.
- The FDA approved Rozlytrek in August 2019 for certain lung cancer patients and NTRK-positive solid tumors.