Other homebuilders move up along with D.R. Horton (DHI +7.8% ) as it turned in better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and observes an upturn in weekly sales for the most recent two weeks compared with the four preceding weeks.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) jumps 5.9% .

Others on the rise: PulteGroup (PHM +7.3% ), Lennar (LEN +6.9% ), NVR (NVR +3.3% ), Toll Brother (TOL +7.1% ), Hovnanian (HOV +6.5% ), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +5.4% ), and KB Home (KBH +4.8% ).

