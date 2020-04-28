Other homebuilders move up along with D.R. Horton (DHI +7.8%) as it turned in better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and observes an upturn in weekly sales for the most recent two weeks compared with the four preceding weeks.
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) jumps 5.9%.
Others on the rise: PulteGroup (PHM +7.3%), Lennar (LEN +6.9%), NVR (NVR +3.3%), Toll Brother (TOL +7.1%), Hovnanian (HOV +6.5%), Beazer Homes USA (BZH +5.4%), and KB Home (KBH +4.8%).
