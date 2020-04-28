Stocks start strong on re-open hopes

Stocks gained at the open, riding continued optimism about certain states re-opening the U.S. economy; S&P 500 and Dow Jones both +1.2% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

The Dow Jones opened 365 points higher, putting it on pace for its first five-day winning streak since January, while the S&P 500 extending its approach toward 3,000.

Investors also are digesting the busiest week of earnings season, with 145 S&P 500 companies reporting this week.

Companies have been withdrawing guidance while highlighting cost reductions and moves to boost liquidity in anticipation of a recovery in the second half of the year.

European markets enjoy broad gains, with Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both +2.1% and France's CAC +1.9% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.2% .

In the U.S., the industrials sector ( +2.7% ) stakes out n early lead, extending this week's gain to 5.3% vs. the S&P 500's 2.4% week-to-date gain.

Crude oil again moves into the red but is well off earlier lows; June WTI -3.8% to $12.29/bbl.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note down 2 bps to 0.63%.