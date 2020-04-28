New coverage on communications tower stocks from Credit Suisse has the firm reinstating American Tower (AMT +0.7% ) at Outperform, saying the company is undervalued and it expects investors to see more value especially amid macro uncertainties.

It also reinstated SBA Communications (SBAC +1.5% ) at Outperform and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) at Neutral.

It's the "early innings" of a major 5G cycle, the stage of capital expenditures that should last about five years compared to the comparable 4G cycle, CS says (with $31.8B in spending estimated vs. $26.4B in the 4G cycle).

In particular, it notes North American mobile infrastructure spenders allocated 50% of spend to 5G in 2019 - a "stark difference" from regions like EMEA (15% of spend to 5G in 2019) and Asia Pacific (17%) - pointing to the international opportunity for AMT.

Its $308 target price implies 22% upside for American Tower. Meanwhile, its target on SBA is $365, implying 16% upside, and its target on CCI is $149, implying 9% downside.