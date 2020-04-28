Oil tanker stocks continue to rally on expectations for higher rates due to demand for offshore storage of oil: NAT +15.4% , TK +4.7% , STNG +2.8% , FRO +2.1% , TNK +1.8% .

The volume of oil stored on ships continues to soar around the world; according to Clarksons Platou, the amount of crude and oil products stored at sea has jumped 50M barrels since last week, with an increasing volume going into smaller vessels.

There are 237 crude and 117 product carriers currently occupied in storage, meaning the "current pace could therefore imply 650 million barrels over a quarter," Clarksons says.