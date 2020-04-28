Comfort Systems (FIX +7.5% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 30% Y/Y to $700.13M, with industrial revenue contributing 39.3% of the total.

Backlog was at $1.62B as of March 31, 202; and same-store basis, backlog increased from $1.14B as of March 31, 2019 to $1.39B as of March 31, 2020.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 310 bps to 16.7%; and operating margin declined by 170 bps to 3.5%.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA was $36.86M (-4.2% Y/Y); and margin declined by 180 bps to 5.3%.

Cash provided by operating activates was $21.92M, compared to $991k a year ago; and FCF was $15.11M.

Company says they expect to experience the most significant impacts from COVID-19 during the months of April, May, and possibly into June. They currently believe that EPS in 2Q20 will be considerably positive but clearly lower than in 2Q19.

