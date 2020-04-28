Seeking Alpha

Apparel stocks rally on hopes for foot traffic again

|About: PVH Corp. (PVH)|By: , SA News Editor

Investors continue to warm up to the apparel sector as visibility improves on store reopenings. While social distancing guidelines will restrict traffic significantly, analysts think there could be some pent-up demand.

Mall chain stocks and apparel manufacturer names are both breaking higher as they slowly retrace their sharp pandemic drops.

Notable gainers today include Chico's FAS (CHS +27.0%), Children's Place (PLCE +9.0%), Designer Brands (DBI +8.2%), Gap (GPS +8.3%), Guess (GES +6.4%), Citi Trends (CTRN +6.5%), Boot Barn (BOOT +6.2%), Genesco (GCO +4.0%), Express (EXPR +5.9%), L Brands (LB +6.8%), Buckle (BKE +3.9%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +4.1%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +6.6%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +2.5%), PVH (PVH +9.7%), Capri Holdings (CPRI +8.2%), Ralph Lauren (RL +5.6%), G-III Apparel (GIII +8.8%), Under Armour (UAA +3.4%), Tapestry (TPR +6.9%), Caleres (CAL +5.6%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +5.3%), Crocs (CROX +2.1%), V.F. Corp (VFC +4.8%) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL +4.8%).