Investors continue to warm up to the apparel sector as visibility improves on store reopenings. While social distancing guidelines will restrict traffic significantly, analysts think there could be some pent-up demand.
Mall chain stocks and apparel manufacturer names are both breaking higher as they slowly retrace their sharp pandemic drops.
Notable gainers today include Chico's FAS (CHS +27.0%), Children's Place (PLCE +9.0%), Designer Brands (DBI +8.2%), Gap (GPS +8.3%), Guess (GES +6.4%), Citi Trends (CTRN +6.5%), Boot Barn (BOOT +6.2%), Genesco (GCO +4.0%), Express (EXPR +5.9%), L Brands (LB +6.8%), Buckle (BKE +3.9%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +4.1%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +6.6%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +2.5%), PVH (PVH +9.7%), Capri Holdings (CPRI +8.2%), Ralph Lauren (RL +5.6%), G-III Apparel (GIII +8.8%), Under Armour (UAA +3.4%), Tapestry (TPR +6.9%), Caleres (CAL +5.6%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +5.3%), Crocs (CROX +2.1%), V.F. Corp (VFC +4.8%) and Shoe Carnival (SCVL +4.8%).