FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and SaaS e-commerce platform BigCommerce are collaborating to give small and medium businesses on BigCommerce access to the FedEx portfolio of e-commerce solutions and rates.

Through the alliance with FedEx, BigCommerce merchants that sign up will receive competitive rates and enhanced shipping capabilities.

"Timing of this alliance and offer couldn’t be better for growing businesses looking to build their brand through their own web store that has integrated, competitive shipping options with a range of services to deliver the intended consumer experience," says FedEx exec Ryan Kelly,

Source: Press Release