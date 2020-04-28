Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) climbs 12% after the REIT files its preliminary proxy related to its pending acquisition by Simon Property Group (SPG +9.2% ).

Before the filing, some investors and analysts had been concerned that a delay meant SPG was seeking to renegotiate the deal.

Proxy includes the same price for TCO — $52.50 cash per share of common stock — as disclosed when the two REITs announced the agreement in February.

The special meeting for shareholders to vote on the deal, which has not yet been scheduled, may be held via remote communication due to the coronavirus pandemic.