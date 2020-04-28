CNX Resources (CNX -10.7% ) plunges as MKM Partners downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $12 price target, as the firm foresees 2021 production decline 4% based on capital spending patterns.

Based on gas production figures, MKM expects CNX to generate $370M of free cash flow in 2020 and $330M in 2021, implying a ~15% FCF yield this year and ~14% FCF yield in 2021 net of midstream unit distribution.

During 2022-24, assuming Nymex $55 oil and $2.65 gas, and $450M in annual capital spending, MKM sees CNX's production declining ~3%/year although the company should generate an annual 11% average FCF yield.

Also, the company said yesterday it redetermined its borrowing base to $1.9B from $2.3B and raised the rate of interest to L+175-L+275 from L+125-L+225.

CNX's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish or Very Bullish.