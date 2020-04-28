Cloudflare partners with JD on China expansion

Under a new strategic partnership, Cloudflare (NET -4.6% ) will team with JD Cloud & AI (JD -3.2% ) to expand NET's network in China to an additional 150 data centers.

Cloudflare currently has 17 mainland China data centers through an agreement with Baidu, a longstanding partnership that will continue.

Cloudflare is providing its expertise in building out the network, while JD supplies the capital and the infrastructure.

NET expects it to take at least three years for the new data centers to go online.