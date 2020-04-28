Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) drops 3.9% despite Q1 beats with 28.5% revenue growth (Y/Y).

Q1 highlights – revenue $1.15B (+28.5% Y/Y, -2.1% Q/Q; $40M above estimates ), GAAP EPS $0.26 ( $0.10 above estimates ), gross margin 16.4%, net income $64M, EBITDA $210M.

AMKR expects Q2 revenue in the range of ~$1.0B to $1.1B vs. a consensus of $1.05B; EPS in the range of ($0.13) to $0.08 vs. a consensus of ($0.02); gross margin in the range of 9.5% to 13.5%.

Full-year 2020 CapEx of ~$550M.

Previously: Amkor Technology EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (April 27)