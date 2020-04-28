Raymond James takes Floor & Decor Holdings (FND +3.3% ) down a notch to Outperform from Strong Buy.

"We are lowering our FY20 EPS estimate to $0.25 from $1.44 and our FY21 estimate to $0.95 from $1.82. Despite our lower forecast, we remain long-term believers in the FND growth story and continue to see an upside store growth opportunity for 400 stores (from 120 today), implying years of 20% square footage growth when the environment normalizes."

Despite the significant near-term challenges in play for FND, Raymond James says the pandemic and economic downturn provide a material longer-term market share opportunity for FND.

RJ assigns a price target of $41 to Floor & Decor.