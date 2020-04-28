Clearside Biomedical (CLSD -9.2% ) slips on below-average volume in reaction to a delay in its planned resubmission of a U.S. marketing application for Xipere (triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension) until Q4 (the original expectation was Q1).

The FDA rejected its original filing last year citing the need to verify the comparability of stability data between batches made with a new process versus the old.

The reason for the delay is disruptions to work schedules from the pandemic at the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) that will make the drug. Specifically, the CMO needs to "resolve" a final step related to the functioning of its filling line equipment before it can produce the required stability batches for Clearside.