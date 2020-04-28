Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) sinks 11% after the company said it's likely to reduce or suspend its common stock distributions for July, August, and September.

"In light of current economic and market conditions, specifically as a result of the global crisis caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we believe that no reliance should be placed on the prospect for any particular level of distribution for those months, or for any other periods," the company said in its earnings release.

A "precipitous decline" in U.S. loan prices during March materially affected fair value of OXSQ's investments.

Net asset value per share of $3.32 at March 31, 2020 slid from $5.12 at Dec. 31, 2019.

Q1 GAAP net investment income of $6.4M, or 13 cents per share, misses the consensus of 17 cents and fell from $8.4M, or 18 cents per share, in Q4 2019.

Recorded net realized losses on investments of ~$0.3M and unrealized depreciation of ~$85.4M for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Q1 net decrease in net assets from operations were $79.4M, or $1.62 per share, for the quarter vs. net decrease of $4.9M, or 10 cents per share, in Q4 2019.

Q1 total investment income of $10.8M fell $2.6M from Q4.

Previously: Oxford Square Capital EPS misses by $0.04, misses on total investment income (April 28)