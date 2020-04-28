Deutsche Bank has given a shave to its price target for AT&T (T +1.5% ), pointing to free cash flow amid the general consumer belt-tightening of the pandemic.

The firm reduced its price target to $38 from $45, now implying 22.6% upside, saying that "even revenue from staple products like residential wireless, broadband, enterprise communications, and pay TV can and likely will be affected to some degree by households and businesses tightening their budgets."

But the firm is still bullish, saying that while some of their forecasts represent an "acceleration of secular trends," most impact is temporary and doesn't represent "normalized earnings power erosion."

Sell-side analysts are Neutral on AT&T on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.