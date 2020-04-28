Boliden (OTCPK:BDNNY -0.9% ) reports steep drop in Q1 operating profit to SEK1.5B from SEK2.05B a year earlier, as lower metal prices and lower metal grades hit profits in its Mines business; free cash flow amounted to SEK -845M

“While we had record results within Smelters, the quarter was challenging within Mines,” said Boliden CEO Mikael Staffas

The company said milled volumes at its mines in Aitik and Kevitsa had increased; though a breakdown and a COVID-19 related shutdown in Tara had a negative effect.

As a result of increased short-term absence linked to COVID-19, the previously communicated goals for production rates of 45 Mtonnes/year in Aitik and 9.5 Mtonnes/year in Kevitsa are not expected to be reached until Q3 this year.

