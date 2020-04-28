Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY) plunges 25% after KPMG's independent investigation says the company didn't supply sufficient documentation related to the FT's accusations of accounting irregularities.

KPMG says Wirecard either refused to provide the documents or provided the information late, which made it difficult to make a timely and accurate decision.

Wirecard says KPMG's report hasn't uncovered any incriminating evidence.

KPMG will continue its investigation for last year after receiving new data.

Wirecard hired the auditor in 2019 to address the allegations, which included the Singapore office booking fake transactions to boost revenue.