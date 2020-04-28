Citing an internal memo, CNBC reports the country's largest mall owner as ready to reopen 49 of its malls between May 1 and May 4.

Business hours would be limited to allow plenty of time for overnight cleaning, and sanitizing would be done regularly while the malls were open.

Shoppers will be encouraged, but not required, to wear masks and take temps before going to the mall. Employees will be required to wear masks.

Mall traffic will be limited to one person per 50 square feet of space. Tenants will be encouraged to use technology allowing contactless transactions.