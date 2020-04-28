DTE Energy (DTE +2% ) is cutting operation and maintenance expenses to offset lower sales caused by stay-at-home orders, CEO Gerardo Norcia said in today's earnings conference call.

The company, whose Q1 earnings came in below expectations in part because of warmer than normal conditions, foresees as much as $50M knocked off from FY 2020 operating earnings due to lower electricity sales, the CEO said.

DTE believes industrial sales may fall as much as 22% and commercial sales could dip 9%, while residential sales could rise by as much as 4%.

But shares are higher as the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings and capital spending forecast.