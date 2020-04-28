Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF -15.6% ) terminates the agreement to acquire certain assets from Tryke Companies, for $282.5M.

Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder Charlie Bachtell said, “Our acquisition of Tryke has been impacted by regulatory delays, a decline in capital markets, and now COVID-19, which brought additional risk to this transaction.”

Halting the deal will provide Cresco with ~$55M in cash and will pay a termination fee of $1.3M in stock.

Additionally, Cresco Labs reports a deeper net loss of $45.2M in Q4, revenue grew to $41.4M from $17M in the year-ago quarter, and ended the quarter with $49.1M in cash and equivalents.

For Q1 2020, estimates revenue of $66.5M, up 216% Y/Y and 61% sequentially.

