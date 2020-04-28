AllianceBernstein gains 4.3% after Q1 beat even as AUM falls
- AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) jumps 4.3% after Q1 adjusted earnings per unit of 64 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 59 cents.
- Compares with 85 cents in Q4 2019 and 49 cents in Q1 2019.
- Q1 net revenue of $874.2M fell 12% Q/Q and rose 9.9% Y/Y; misses consensus estimate of $886.4M.
- Q1 adjusted operating margin of 27.6% fell from 32.3% in the prior quarter and increased from 24.1% in the year-ago quarter.
- Net outflows of $5.6B compares with net inflows of $6.5B in Q4 2019 and net inflows of $1.1B in Q1 2019.
- Ending assets under management of $541.8B fell 13% from Q4-end and 2.3% from Q1 2019-end.
- "Both our institutional channel and active equity platform grew organically in the quarter, with our pipeline of institutional mandates reaching record levels," said President and CEO Seth P. Bernstein. "Investment performance was mixed; while active equities improved, fixed income lagged notably behind expectations, as most strategies maintained a strategic overweight to credit sectors."
- Expects continuing market volatility resulting from COVID-19.
