Heidrick & Struggles International -4% despite strong margins for Q1

  • Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII -4.1%) reports Q1 marginal revenue decrease of 0.8% Y/Y to $174.9M.
  • Executive Search net revenue declined 1.8% Y/Y to $155.5M, with 1.1% increase in Americas $100.3M, Europe $33.1M (-1.4% Y/Y), and Asia Pacific $22.1M (-13.3% Y/Y).
  • Constant currency basis: Americas +1.4%, Europe +0.8%, and Asia Pacific -10.5%.
  • Heidrick Consulting net revenue was +20.6% Y/Y to $16.03M.
  • Operating margin increased 100 bps to 10.6% and adj. EBITDA margin increased 180 bps to 13.8%.
  • G&A expense margin also improved 120 bps Y/Y to 18.8%.
  • There were 396 Executive Search consultants on March 31, 2020; an increase of 7% Y/Y.
  • Cash and equivalents on March 31, 2020, were $251M, where cash position builds throughout the year as bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in Q1.
  • Also, it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15/share payable on May 22, 2020.
  • Q2 Guidance: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company believes it is prudent to refrain from providing financial guidance for Q2 2020.
  • Previously: Heidrick & Struggles EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (April 27)
