Retail landlords gain on reopening prospects
Apr. 28, 2020 11:03 AM ETTanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT), KIM, FRT, SITC, WSRBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Among the items in the last few minutes:
- Simon Property Group is planning to reopen 49 of its malls next week.
- Florida Governor DeSantis shortly is doing a joint press conference with the president, and one imagines there will be more reopening news coming out of that.
- And from last night: Texas is now among those states getting back to business as its stay-at-home order will be allowed to lapse on Friday.
- Interested names: Tanger Factory (SKT +5.0%), Kimco (KIM +5.7%), Federal Realty (FRT +4.0%), Site Centers (SITC +7.8%), Whitestone REIT (WSR +4.0%).