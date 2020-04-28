Retail landlords gain on reopening prospects

  • Among the items in the last few minutes:
  • Simon Property Group is planning to reopen 49 of its malls next week.
  • Florida Governor DeSantis shortly is doing a joint press conference with the president, and one imagines there will be more reopening news coming out of that.
  • And from last night: Texas is now among those states getting back to business as its stay-at-home order will be allowed to lapse on Friday.
  • Interested names: Tanger Factory (SKT +5.0%), Kimco (KIM +5.7%), Federal Realty (FRT +4.0%), Site Centers (SITC +7.8%), Whitestone REIT (WSR +4.0%).
