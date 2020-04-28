Rite Aid expands criteria for free COVID-19 testing
Apr. 28, 2020 By: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- On the heels of significant increases in collection sites at Walgreens and CVS, Rite Aid (RAD +1.2%) announces that it has expanded COVID-19 testing criteria for people taking advantage of its 25 self-swab collection sites in the U.S.
- Any person at least 18 years old with fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell can get tested free of charge by appointment any day of the week from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.
- PWNHealth is providing clinical oversight of the program while OPKO Health's (OPK -2.5%) Bioreference Lab unit is performing the testing.