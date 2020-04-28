Boeing (BA +0.9% ) faces criminal and civil scrutiny into years of widespread quality control lapses on its 737 MAX assembly line, potentially exposing the company to greater legal liability than previously anticipated, WSJ reports.

As part of the expanded probes, U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors and federal air safety regulators reportedly have been examining potentially significant safety problems stemming from 737 MAX production missteps.

According to the report, a grand jury probe has focused largely on what certain Boeing employees told Federal Aviation Administration officials about the dangers of a faulty stall-prevention feature before it led to the two fatal MAX crashes.