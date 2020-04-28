BDCs' leverage, covenants to come under pressure, DBRS says

  • Markdowns in business development companies' credit portfolios, which occur each quarter, could pressure leverage and affect covenants, DBRS analysts David Laterza and Lisa Kwasnowski wrote in a report.
  • Cites BDCs' focus on lending to U.S. middle-market companies, which are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • DBRS Morningstar has a negative outlook on the sector.
  • “We expect that the level of non-accrual investments at BDCs will increase significantly as 2020 progresses,” they wrote.
  • Notes that many BDC borrowers don't qualify for Paycheck Protection Program lending under the CARES Act.
  • ETFs:BIZD, BDCS, FGB,BDCY
