WPX Energy (WPX +4.7% ) jumps as much as 10% after Goldman Sachs upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $6.75 price target, raised from $5.25, saying the stock could outperform in a recovery scenario.

"We believe WPX's improved competitive positioning - best quartile on supply cost, favorable inventory, strong corporate level returns - is underappreciated," Goldman's Brian Singer writes. "We see WPX protected to the downside from favorable hedges and positioned to benefit from higher oil prices next year."

WPX's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.