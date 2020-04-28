White House mulls more aid for individuals, Hassett says

The Trump administration is considering more aid to individuals, possibly by adding to the $1,200 direct payment per qualified person paid under the first stimulus package, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters.

via Bloomberg.

“It’s very likely there’ll be a phase-four deal and we’re going to be speaking with the president throughout the week about what he thinks should be in there, and I know that Senator McConnell and Speaker Pelosi are working on that as well,” Hassett said.

Hassett earlier told CNN he expects the U.S. unemployment rate at 16%-20% by June followed by an economic rebound in H2 2020.