Beer sales roared higher again per the latest Nielsen data. Beer category sales (including flavored malts and cider) increased 17.7% over the last four weeks and are up 13.1% over a 12-week period.

All the publicly-traded manufacturers showed an acceleration for the recent four-week tracking period, which roughly covers the peak of the stay-at-home period in the U.S.

Beer sales year-over-year growth (4-weeks ending on April 28): Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) +9.8%, Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) +8.6%, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) +21.9%, Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) +7.3%, Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) +60%, Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) +3.2%.

Interestingly, the "other" category saw a jump of 43.9% for the four weeks, showing that the craft industry may be carving out some extra market share.

As for individual beer brands, pandemic favorites appear to be Michelob Ultra (+24%), Blue Moon (+25%), Pacifico (25%) and Corona Extra (+15%). SAM's Truly sales jumped 217% and Bud Light Seltzer sparked 86% growth in A-B's FMB sales during the tracking period.

What Nielsen can't tell us is how much of the beer sales are for pantry loading and how much is going straight down the hatch.

Cowen's Vivien Azer reported on the data and has Outperform ratings on SAM and STZ.