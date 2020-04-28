Sharps Compliance (SMED -11.2% ) Q3 revenue increased by 10% Y/Y to $10.41M; and customer billings increased by 9% Y/Y.

Billings by Markets: Professional $3.89M (+6.2% Y/Y); Retail $2.31M (+45.5% Y/Y); Home Health Care $1.66M (+1.4% Y/Y); Pharmaceutical Manufacturer $857k (-17.1% Y/Y); Assisted Living $758k (+19.9% Y/Y); Government $571M (+0.5% Y/Y); Environmental $38k (+52% Y/Y); and others $240k (-28.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin remained consistent at 21%; and operating loss increased to $1.58M, from $1.07M a year ago.

EBITDA loss for Q3 was $1.19M, compared to $647k a year ago.

Company to increase medical waste processing capacity from 10M to 27M pounds per year by September 2020.

Company’s Route-based business footprint now extends to 32 states, or 70% of the population.

Cash was $4.9M at March 31, 2020; and working capital of $9.7M.

Previously: Sharps Compliance EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (April 28)