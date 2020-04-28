K12 (LRN -9.6% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 1.5% to $257.2M.

Managed Public School Program revenue grew 2.6% to $228.3M and Non-managed Public School Programs revenue declined 36% to $8.2M.

Enrollment data: Managed Public School Programs: 119.7K (+2.2%); Non-managed Public School Programs: 16.2K (-33.9%).

Revenue per Enrollment Data: Managed Public School Programs: $1,908 (+0.4%); Non-managed Public School Programs: $505 (-3.1%).

Overall margins: Gross declined 316 bps to 30.4%; Operating declined 356 bps to 5.64% and Adj. EBITDA too declined 233 bps to 15.2%.

Cash, equivalents, and restricted cash, inclusive of the $100M credit facility, of $151.5M; $84.5M decrease in cash Y/Y is the result of all cash acquisition of Galvanize in January 2020.

K12 borrowed $100M from its revolving credit facility as a pre-emptive measure against potential capital market disruptions.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenue $1.033B-1.04B; Capex of $45-49M; Tax rate: 28%-30%; Adj. operating income $48-52M.

Previously: K12 EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 27)