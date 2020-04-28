In an example of the absolute necessity of thorough due diligence during the pandemic, nano cap Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB:TOMDF +8.3% ) announces the results from a 71-sample study assessing the sensitivity and specificity of its Colloidal Gold rapid point-of-care (POC) fingerstick blood test that detects antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The study was based on 30 confirmed positives and 41 confirmed negatives, both via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing conducted at a reference lab.

It says the test's sensitivity (correctly identifying true positives) was 96.5%, an impossibility since PCR was used to detect the presence of the virus, not antibodies, which appear later. The company does not disclose whether the positive patients were later tested for seroconversion (production of antibodies against the virus).

Conversely, it says the test's specificity (correctly identifying true negatives) was 97.5%. This may be, although, the level will most likely be too low versus competitors like Abbott. Ideally, epidemiologists will want the specificity to be at or near 100% to be useful in contact tracing and research on the characteristics of the spread and persistence of the contagion.

The company is sourcing the test from a subsidiary of China-based Shanghai Liangrun Biomedical Technology Co.

The rapid COVID-19 space is already crowded with too many would-be players chasing too few potential customers.