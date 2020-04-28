Caterpillar (CAT -0.1% ) shares wobble between gains and losses after the company warned of a "severe and chaotic" impact from the coronavirus pandemic, but analysts say Q1 results were not as bad as feared.

In today's earnings conference call, Caterpillar CFO Andrew Bonfield said the virus-related slowdown will worsen this quarter, and he sees no certainty that things will be back to normal in Q3.

"We are a large capital-goods company, and confidence is really important for our customers to be able to make sure they can buy machines in whatever segment they are, and that's going to take a little while to recover," Bonfield said.

But considering Q1's "reasonable" performance in the current environment ahead of the upcoming kitchen-sink Q2, "we reckon that there probably will not be a big negative revision to estimates from here," says William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria, adding the results probably are neutral for the stock for now.

Citi analyst Timothy Thein says CAT's earnings quality was better as the operating segments combined to exceed the firm's estimate by ~5%, with the shortfall coming from a higher tax rate and lower Ffnco profits.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann notes the company's liquidity remains very strong, with consolidated cash at the end of Q1 totaling $7B with $10B in credit facilities.