Ben Horowitz won't seek reelection to Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) board at the annual meeting, according to a filing yesterday.

Horowitz has served on the board since June 2016, and his VC firm was an early investor in the ride-share company.

Lyft isn't planning to fill the vacated board seat.

At the annual meeting, Lyft co-founder Logan Green and Floodgate Fund co-founder Ann Miura-Ko will stand for reelection. The company will also elect two directors to serve until 2023.

Lyft's virtual annual meeting will take place on June 19 at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.