In an SEC filing, CalAmp (CAMP -0.3% ) acknowledges that it received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program in the coronavirus relief legislation, but is paying it back.

The company had joined a number of public names highlighted as drawing from the loan program, which was intended for small businesses to support payrolls.

The company says on April 16 it received proceeds of $10M from its loan and says that at the time it applied, it believed it qualified to receive the funds.

After new guidance from the SBA on April 23, "out of an abundance of caution and in light of the new guidance, the board of directors of the company determined to repay the principal and interest on the PPP Loan."