Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be opening parts of the state "quickly," President Trump told reporters at the White House.

via Bloomberg.

DeSantis said he sees a path to letting tourists into the state and he'll make an announcement tomorrow on Florida's stay-at-home order.

The state's testing capacity exceeds current demand, he added.

At the same event, Trump said he'll make a decision soon on whether to require COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving on international flight.

He also told reporters that he'll sign an order regarding Tyson (TSN +4.7% ) and the food supply that will help the company with a liability problem.

Airline tickers: American Airlines (AAL +7.9% ), United Airlines (UAL +8.0% ), Delta Air Lines (DAL +6.3% ), JetBlue (JBLU +9.5% ).