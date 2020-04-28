Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be opening parts of the state "quickly," President Trump told reporters at the White House.
via Bloomberg.
DeSantis said he sees a path to letting tourists into the state and he'll make an announcement tomorrow on Florida's stay-at-home order.
The state's testing capacity exceeds current demand, he added.
At the same event, Trump said he'll make a decision soon on whether to require COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving on international flight.
He also told reporters that he'll sign an order regarding Tyson (TSN +4.7%) and the food supply that will help the company with a liability problem.
Airline tickers: American Airlines (AAL +7.9%), United Airlines (UAL +8.0%), Delta Air Lines (DAL +6.3%), JetBlue (JBLU +9.5%).
Though it may be awhile before cruises and theme parks return, here are some stocks with strong ties to Florida: SeaWorld (SEAS +2.6%), Disney (DIS +1.6%), Carnival (CCL +8.7%) Royal Caribbean (RCL +5.3%), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +10.5%), St. Joe Company (JOE +1.1%), Lennar (LEN +8.1%).