3M (NYSE:MMM) shares have held gains after the S&P 500 turned negative following its update on the pandemic with earnings in the pre-market.

3M is "prioritizing organic investments and the dividend," the co. said in its statement, while suspending buybacks, lowering full-year 2020 Capex and withdrawing its outlook due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

3M attracted negative press, including being targeted by the President earlier this month, when its production and shipment of N95 masks appeared to have been diverted to other countries.

The industrial co. earlier beat analyst estimates for revenue and earnings, while the CEO commented, "we saw strong growth in personal safety, as well as in other areas of our portfolio experiencing high demand due to the pandemic. At the same time, we experienced weak demand in several end markets that were more severely impacted by actions taken around the world to slow the pandemic."

3M also intends to double its respirator outlook "again" from 100M a month, after already doubling from 50M.