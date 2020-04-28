First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -1.4% ) lowers its 2020 guidance by 75K metric tons of copper and 30K oz. of gold, citing a reduction in production expectations at the Cobre Panama mine which was temporarily idled because of the coronavirus.

The company cuts full-year guidance for copper to 755K-805K metric tons and its gold guidance to 250K-270K oz., and lowers its capital spending plan by $175M, or ~20%, to $675M.

At Cobre Panama - which is costing First Quantum $4M-$6M per week to keep suspended - the company now expects to produce 210K-235K mt of copper and 90K-100K oz. of gold.

During Q1, First Quantum increased overall production by 30% Y/Y to more than 195K mt at an all-in sustained cost of 1.64/lb., including a contribution of 56,240 mt from the Cobre Panama mine.

The miner's gold production rose 39% Y/Y to 68,788 oz. in the quarter.