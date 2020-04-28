Ecolab (ECL +3.6% ) trades higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q1 report.

The company says growth in the institutional and healthcare & life sciences segments more than offset a decline in upstream energy.

Adjusted fixed currency operating income increased 12% as pricing, improved volume growth and cost saving initiatives more than offset investments in the business and other selling related expenses during the quarter.

CEO update: "We expect the major COVID-19 impacts will be felt over the next few quarters and will be net unfavorable on both our top and bottom lines for the year. Our second quarter will likely see the largest sales impact as we realize both lower consumption, particularly in our restaurant and hotel segments, and channel destocking. These factors remain very fluid, and as a consequence, we are unable to reliably model our sales and therefore we will not be providing earnings forecasts."

