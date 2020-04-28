Speaking to reporters at the White House, President Trump said any aid to states should be related to its COVID-19 costs, not for mismanagement of states' budgets.

via Bloomberg.

On a separate issue, Trump also said he wants a payroll tax cut, an idea he's brought up before.

As for the economic outlook, Trump expects Q3 to be a transitional quarter followed by a strong Q4.

Selected muni-bond ETFs: NAC, PZC, PCK, PCQ, NRK, BNY, NKX, NXJ, MCA

