Kandi Technologies (KNDI -0.2% ) says it restarted production at the beginning of March.

Looking ahead, Kandi expects the extension of EV tax breaks and state subsidies will encourage a more rapid resumption of EV demand in China. "Our focus this year will be to make real progress on our smaller-city EV online ride-share operating platform with government-accredited ride-share vehicle service. Our partnership with Jinpeng is critical to this effort, and our collaboration is off to a good start," says CEO Hu Xiaoming.

