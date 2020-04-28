Confirming and amplifying earlier reports, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) says it will cut more than 900 jobs - about 25% of the company's workforce.

Shares are up 1.2% on the day.

"Since mid-to-late February, COVID’s impact on the travel industry and our business has slowly revealed itself day by day," CEO Steve Kaufer says in a memo to staff.

The memo rolls out "Phase 3" decisions in response to the pandemic: "a significant workforce reduction and additional TripAdvisor employee furloughs."

"In most markets, we will also be asking for the majority of our remaining salaried employees to take both a temporary pay reduction and also to work a reduced schedule for the summer months," he adds.

The moves are an unexpected response to the travel industry "having so many hotels at near 100% vacancy, planes grounded, and restaurants empty," Kaufer writes.