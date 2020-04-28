Datable Technology Corporation (OTCQB:TTMZF) has signed C$1M agreement with a leading advertising agency to provide a license for PLATFORM and digital rewards to a leading global provider of household and industrial products.

The program will be launched on June 1, 2020 and will end on December 31, 2021.

The company has over $3.1M of baseline contracted revenues for PLATFORM as of today and ~70% of the baseline contracted licenses are expected to be recognized as revenue in FY2020.

The company expects revenue to grow by over 100% in FY2020 with expenses increasing by about 10%, gross margin to be about 55% vs. 68% year ago due to a change in the product mix.