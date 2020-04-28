F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is up 8.5% today following a better-than-expected fiscal Q2 report that came with the benefit of above-consensus guidance for revenues and profits.

That's led to a few price target bumps among its bullish Street analysts.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its target slightly to $170 (now implying 20% further upside), saying F5 will be one of the few vendors with guidance and is in better shape than most. The company enjoys stability in its markets as well as a very achievable bar in Q3, among reasons to own the stock.

Nomura's Jeffrey Kvaal raised his target to $165 from $145, bouncing off management comments that the strong results aren't really a pull-forward but an acceleration of existing trends. Beating software growth expectations in three out of four quarters may be the catalyst the stock needs to trade at software-style multiples, he suggests.

Overall, the Street is Neutral on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral as well.

