International Consolidated Airlines (OTCPK:ICAGY -2.0% ) reports 13% Y/Y decline in Q1 revenue to €4.6B, and said it took a €1.3B profit hit due to fuel and foreign currency hedges.

IAG swung to a loss with adjusted operating loss of €535M from a profit of €135M.

Passenger capacity, slipped by 11%, while traffic, in terms of revenue passenger kilometres, fell by 15%

The company also warned it may cut up to 12,000 jobs as restructuring measures aimed at weathering the crisis.

IAG will release complete Q1 update on May 7.